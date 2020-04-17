Coming in Hot! Plane Lands on Major Canadian Highway

On Thursday morning, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed safely on Highway 40, not far south of the Québec City International Airport. Footage recorded by a driver on the road and shared on Twitter captures the small, private aircraft lowering down from the sky and smoothly landing between the fast-moving cars.
VIDEO HIGHWAY LANDING— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) April 16, 2020
A Piper PA-28 Cherokee landed safely this morning on Hwy 40 just south of Québec City Int’l Airport. A suspected mechanical issue caused the pilot to perform this forced landing. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/xmOMICjOJk
“A suspected mechanical issue caused the pilot to perform this forced landing. No injuries reported,” Tom Podolec Aviation wrote in a Twitter post.
Crisis averted!
All comments
Show new comments (0)