Hate You, Spring Stick! Golden Retriever Puppy Deeply Frustrated by Door Stop

A cute golden retriever has been caught on video engaged in a brawl with nothing less than a door stop. The pup was filmed trying to bite the device and hit it with its fluffy paws, but the fixture simply sprang, adding to the doggo's frustration.
The puppy then yelped and growled at the door stop but it brough zero effect to the little buddy's utter disappointment which could be seen in its eyes.
The owner, who filmed the whole situation, couldn't help but giggle at its cute little pet.
