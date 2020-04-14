Learn Some Manners, Chunk! Groundhog Burps While Eating a Peach

Chunk the groundhog has become famous for eating the food he stole from a garden right in front of a camera. The groundhog was captured on video while eating a peach and suddenly burping. In the footage, he then casually continues to finish his meal. The funny video has been posted on Chunk's Instagram account and has already been viewed more than 300,000 times.
Happy Monday, Chunk! Hey say excuse me Chunk! 😂
