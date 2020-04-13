Colossal Dust Devil Rips Through Idaho

Footage shared on Twitter captures a gigantic cyclone in Fairfield, Idaho, circling vigorously around an open plain.
This video came from Hilary Garcia, and is obviously something you don't see everyday in Idaho! After chatting with @NWSBoise, they believe that this was a dust devil outside of Fairfield, ID yesterday. #IDwx @RyanDennisKMVT @spann @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/UAb1T9JVqn— Eric Brill (@EBrillWx) April 13, 2020
After speaking with the US National Weather Service Boise, the eyewitness wrote that the agency believes the weather phenomenon was a massive dust devil.
What a whirlwind!
All comments
Show new comments (0)