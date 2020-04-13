Spider in Your House? Duckling to the Rescue!

A little duckling has been captured on video saving its owner from a giant spider on the wall. The owner apparently was too scared to deal with the spider and used the bird to take care of it.
Ducks are omnivorous birds that will eat a wide variety of foods, including insects, grass and weeds, snails, worms, slugs, and molluscs.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Best companion • • • • • #petduck #duckling #quackquack #petducks #ducklife #babyducks #ducksofinstagram #quack #muscovy #backyardducks #cuteducks
All comments
Show new comments (0)