Level Up Challenge? Funny Husky Jumps Over Toilet Paper Rolls

A husky called Rupert from Manchester, the UK has been captured on video while jumping over various stacks of toilet paper. Starting with one line of six rolls and increasing the height of the stack for every successful jump.
The dog managed to complete the challenge until the number of levels reached seven. Then the pet just stopped and waited for the owner to remove the obstacle. The funny video has already gained more than 400,000 views.
