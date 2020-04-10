Time for a Nap: Tiny Hedgehog Gives Big, Sweet Yawn

Sleep is said to be very crucial for both physical and cognitional growth. Hedgehogs are very hearty sleepers and can sleep up to eighteen hours a day, and their activity time usually begins after it gets dark as these creatures are nocturnal animals.

A sweet little hedgehog has been filmed getting ready for a big nap. The critter so tiny that it could fit in its owner's palm started yawning adorably sticking out its long pink tongue.

The hedgehog's drowsiness amused Youtube users with one of them confessing that this short clip was the best thing to happen to them that day, while another user simply wrote "Aww it's so cute" and it is hard to disagree, isn't it?