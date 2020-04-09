Buff Barker: German Shepherd K-9 Does Push-Ups With Officers

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, first responders are more crucial than ever, as they are out on the front lines. Staying strong and motivated is more important than ever, as law enforcement officials recently demonstrated - with the help of their K-9 partner.

Footage shared on Twitter captures two police officers doing push-ups on the floor of the police station, with their fellow officer, a black German shepherd, joining in to keep up the spirit. As the men go up and down in unison, so does the impressive K-9 officer.

Wait!! let me explain how actually have to be done in right way😱😱 pic.twitter.com/uYFDZoLt5s — 🐾 (@Standardpups) April 9, 2020

If only all of us had such a motivational exercise partner!