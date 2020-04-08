Beer Delivery Via Drone During Quarantine

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to get creative to keep themselves socially connected while simultaneously socially distancing themselves. This has not stopped some from enjoying happy-hours together, as friends in Connecticut recently demonstrated.

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captures a woman residing in Norwich, Connecticut, receiving a drink delivery from one of her friends - via drone. Despite a few coordination hiccups, the thirst-quenching Corona beer eventually does make it onto the woman’s balcony.

“Beer delivery! Social distancing at its finest,” the booze-loving Connecticuter told the video licensor in a statement.

Now that’s a way to keep the party going!