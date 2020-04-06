Beautiful Cherry Blossoms Bloom in Empty Streets of Japan Amid Quarantine

As nations around the world are in lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, normally bustling city centers and streets are now empty. Earlier this week, a resident of Japan witnessed the wonder of cherry blossom trees with no one around.

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captures a bike rider’s scenic route in Saitama, Japan, on their way to the supermarket to get supplies amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement given to the video licensor, the local resident stated that “people used to party at the parks during this time, but the celebrations are discouraged right now. Fortunately, my bike path was along this scenic river and it showed me that despite everything, life goes on. And in this part of the world, it does so beautifully."

Such a calming splendor of nature amid unprecedented and worrying times.