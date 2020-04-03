A Very Jealous Cat

What do we know about cats? They are independent and walk on their own. For some reason, it is generally accepted that cats, unlike dogs, are not faithful, do not need to be caressed by the owners, and indeed see people as service personnel who are required to feed them and change the filler in the tray.

In fact, cats often become the most loyal friends of a person - ask any "catman", and he will gladly confirm this.

This cat loves its owner so much that he doesn’t even let anybody kiss her.