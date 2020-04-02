Adorable Golden Retriever Mix Won’t Let Dad Work

As millions around the world are now working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, those of us with pets have had some additional things to get used to, like working with them. This has been hilariously difficult for some, as a pet owner and his pup in New York City recently demonstrated.

Footage shared on Instagram captures Ginny, an adorable chow chow/golden retriever mix residing in the Big Apple, sitting next to her owner as he tries to work on his laptop. Despite her “dad” being busy, Ginny proceeds to grab his hand with her paw, demanding affection and ignoring his pleas to allow him to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia “Ginny” Woof (@ginny_the_woof) on Mar 20, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

“Can I do my work? No? OK, alright”.

Now that is a pupper that is not shy about requesting what she wants!