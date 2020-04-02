Adorable Pup Interrupts Quarantine Yoga Routine

With people across the globe staying indoors to maintain social distancing, workouts at the gym have now become at-home exercise routines. Some of our pets are still a bit new to this norm, as a hilarious canine in England recently demonstrated.

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube captures Ferris, a three-year-old goldendoodle living in London, seeming a tad confused by his owner’s yoga routine. Not quite understanding what she is doing, the sweet pup decides it is the perfect time for some snuggles.

The owner told the video licensor that she was filming herself so she could check to see whether any of her moves needed improving, and “Ferris saw this opportunity for a cuddle and butt scratch."

Such an affectionate pup!