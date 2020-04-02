Golden Retriever Enjoys a Sock

The main feature of the Golden Retriever is its friendly and kind character. Golden retrievers have turned from wonderful hunters into the best and most devoted friends of the whole family. Due to their stable psyche and good nature, dogs of this breed are completely calm and devoid of any aggression.

They get along well with children, and calmly withstand any trials and torments. They are the most suitable breed for young children, as the Golden Retriever will not hurt a small child under any circumstances.

This dog's favorite toy is a sock, which it doesn't want to give to anyone.