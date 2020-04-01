Pawsitively Clean: Daschund Washes Up Amid Coronavirus

Amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, practicing excellent hygiene to protect yourself is extremely important. This also applies to our pets, as a charming canine in the United Kingdom demonstrated last week.

Footage shared on Instagram captures an adorable, brown miniature dachshund in Norfolk, UK, being held up on the side of a sink by its owner. The awkward pupper has a hilariously confused look on its face as the human applies soap and water to its paws and proceeds to wash them.

View this post on Instagram Wash your paws, everybody!🧼 A post shared by вαrnєч • вєnjí • mσntч (@three_daxie_trouble) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:29pm PDT

Now that’s the way to flatten the curve!