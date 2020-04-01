Golden Retriever Goes Fishing With Smartphone Game

You see fish swimming around inside your master's favourite electronic toy. Should you bring the matter to him, or just dive right in?
In this video you can see a playful pup put his fluffy head to the task of pondering this dilemma.
Golden retrievers were originally bred as 'water dogs' in 19th century Great Britain, but obviously this little guy wasn't ready for smartphone fishing games.
You see fish swimming around inside your master's favourite electronic toy. Should you bring the matter to him, or just dive right in?
In this video you can see a playful pup put his fluffy head to the task of pondering this dilemma.
With the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic raging worldwide, personal protective equipment has been increasingly challenging to come by. So what does one do to protect themselves amid the outbreak? Get creative, of course, as a pair in Russia demonstrated this week.
Globally, more than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 38,700 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Our canine friends are usually not very big fans of taking baths, but when they are finally washed and come out of the water, there is a little treat - a thing they really like - a blow dryer.
Our canine friends are usually very active. They love to play, to run around for hours, and jump as high as possible, but there is hardly anything in this world they like more than getting rubs - especially when people scratch their belly, chin, or head!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)