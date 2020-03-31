Chinese Farmer Arranges 4,000 Chickens to Honour Doctors Fighting COVID-19

Globally, more than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and over 38,700 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Shang Yukang, a chicken farmer in the northwestern Chinese province of Gansu shot to fame last month for "arranging" thousands of chickens to support doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He used almost 100 kilogrammes of food scattering it on the ground to draw a doctor. Shang has been sending his messages of encouragement since February, and he has also helped by donating 3,000 eggs to doctors dealing with the coronavirus in Wuhan.