Meower of Babel

With one US state after another issuing stay-at-home orders amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, finding activities to keep oneself entertained is sometimes difficult - but not for pets, apparently!

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures the pals relaxing in their Bloomington, Indiana, home. The orange kitty is seen laying down on the couch as his owner proceeds to build a house of cards on his back with the TV playing in the background.

The owner said the kitty “woke up halfway through, but he is so lazy he just watched us build the tower three levels high,” enabling the humans to “beat boredom and set a new record for stacked cards."

I guess that’s what happens when you fall asleep watching your shows!