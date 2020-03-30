Dog Owner Turns Mundane Feeding Time Into Thrilling Race

With people having to stay home all day amid the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, things feel a bit boring. Some of us, however, have resorted to getting creative in order to entertain ourselves while passing the time - and who better to assist in these efforts than man’s best friend?

Over the weekend, the owner of two adorable pups decided to turn feeding time into an exciting sporting event. Footage shared on Twitter captures two labs sitting side-by-side, eagerly awaiting their breakfast. Before placing the bowls down for the patient doggos, their owner, Andrew, hypes up the usually unexciting event into a matchup between the two to see who finishes their food fastest and narrates away as if it were a sporting event.

During the nail-biting commentary, their owner hilariously points out that one of the canines is absolutely determined to win the eating contest, “tasting absolutely nothing” of its food.

Now that is the way to avert monotony!