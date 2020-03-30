Dog Owner Turns Mundane Feeding Time Into Thrilling Race

Over the weekend, the owner of two adorable pups decided to turn feeding time into an exciting sporting event. Footage shared on Twitter captures two labs sitting side-by-side, eagerly awaiting their breakfast. Before placing the bowls down for the patient doggos, their owner, Andrew, hypes up the usually unexciting event into a matchup between the two to see who finishes their food fastest and narrates away as if it were a sporting event.
I was bored. pic.twitter.com/bVoC0hyNzC— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
During the nail-biting commentary, their owner hilariously points out that one of the canines is absolutely determined to win the eating contest, “tasting absolutely nothing” of its food.
Now that is the way to avert monotony!
