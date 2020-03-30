Downward-Facing Dog Pose? It's Yoga Time With a Cute Chihuahua

Italian man Nic Bello and his funny chihuahua have been doing yoga in Italian since being put in lockdown over the coronavirus in the country. One hilarious video shows the man and his dog doing different yoga poses in a calm and quiet way.
The chihuahua is doing all the poses correctly and with great style. The video already has more than 7.7 million views on Twitter.
Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e— Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020
