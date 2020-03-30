Downward-Facing Dog Pose? It's Yoga Time With a Cute Chihuahua

Italy has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe with people forced to self-isolate in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Italian man Nic Bello and his funny chihuahua have been doing yoga in Italian since being put in lockdown over the coronavirus in the country. One hilarious video shows the man and his dog doing different yoga poses in a calm and quiet way.

The chihuahua is doing all the poses correctly and with great style. The video already has more than 7.7 million views on Twitter.