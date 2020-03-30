Can't Touch This! Cute Golden Retriever Pup is Too Ticklish

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Doggos might be silly and relaxed, but in the end, they are living a good life with no worries - and, maybe, we should be following their example, enjoying small things to the fullest extent instead of constantly being in a rush. And what could possibly be a better way to relax than playing with your dog?
This adorable golden retriever pup is a bit afraid of tickles, so it makes hilarious faces when its owner touches the doggo's belly. Maybe, it's a great way to play for people, but the puppy is just too ticklish to enjoy it. Find another way to play with your canine, hooman - or you will be barked at! This is not a joke!
While canines like to live in packs, our feline friends are often much more territorial and jealous, so they prefer solitude. When a stranger comes, cats are ready to hiss and attack – and it does not matter how big the intruder is.
Our canine friends are always ready to care for their offspring and protect them while the pups get bigger and stronger. But sometimes the little ones can be really annoying and even big doggos can get flustered when their kids misbehave.
Our canine friends are natural-born hunters: brave, fast, and strong – but even they need to learn certain skills. Big doggos are always ready to teach little puppers how to protect, how to attack – but most importantly, how to sneak up.
Everybody knows that animals, especially our canine friends, like riding in cars. But doggos are not the only pets that love the feeling of roaring wind and moving road - some cats are also happy to get in the car - some big cats!
