Not so Happy Parenting: Dalmatian Puppy Pesters its Mom

It is unclear if this dalmatian puppy wants to have a meal or is just playing, but its mother is definitely not happy with that kind of behaviour. Well, sometimes even the cutest creatures in the world can be a real disaster - and this little pooch proves it. Well, at least there is only one pup - not 101 dalmatians.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
They said to have puppies. They said it would be fun 😂 Follow us @destinationanimals for more 🐕 Dm for credit pls ____ #dalmatian #dalmatians #dalmatiansofinstagram #dalmatiner #dalmata #puppylove #dalmatiannation #puppiesofinstagram #puppies #dogoftheday #instapuppy #ilovemydog #doglover #petstagram #pup #pets #adorable #puppygram #petsofinstagram #puppyoftheday #dogs_of_instagram #weeklyfluff #bestwoof #frenchbulldog #bulldog #frenchie #animals
All comments
Show new comments (0)