Friend or Foe? Shiba Inu and Cat Balance Between Friendship and Competition

This pair are quite popular on social media and they have an entire Instagram account which offers the funniest and cutest episodes of their life.

A video recently uploaded to Instagram shows a Shiba Inu dog called Halu and a cat whose name is Mugi.

The cat approaches Halu and touches its leg as if being annoyed about the fact that the dog was standing on its way. Halu does not tolerate such behaviour and reacts accordingly.

Despite this small argument, the two pets calm down quickly and stand still probably waiting for their owner to play with them.