Germaphobic Husky Social Distances From Grandma

With everything going on these days, it’s hard not to be a germaphobe. Apparently, some animals feel the same way, as a hilarious husky demonstrated earlier this week.

Footage posted to YouTube by Viral Hog captures Juliet, a Siberian husky residing in Miami, Florida, sleeping on the floor. When a woman sitting on the couch coughs, the hypochondriac canine instantly jumps up and gives her a “what the heck?” look before walking away from her. As she walks off, the family busts out laughing.

In a statement given to the outlet, the woman’s granddaughter said that Juliet “always does this really crazy action and my mom decided to record in this occasion."

What’s next, a pup who washes her paws?