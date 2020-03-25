DIY Creations: Woman Turns Plastic Cup Into Face Mask

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
During the unprecedented, worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a critical shortage of masks. As a result, some people have gotten creative by making do-it-yourself masks.
Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures a woman in Bangkok, Thailand, standing outside while sporting a homemade “face mask” - made from a large plastic cup and what appears to be a pair of straws for ventilation.
In a statement given to the video licensor, the bystander who recorded the footage stated that they "saw this lady with a very different style of homemade mask to keep her safe in the coronavirus pandemic."
Although unconventional, perhaps it works? Now that’s innovation!
With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, governments have been taking emergency measures to stop the spread of the deadly infection. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of confirmed cases globally has exceeded 375,000, with over 16,000 deaths.
Italy is currently the country that is suffering the most from the coronavirus and a strict quarantine was introduced on 10 March. Spain has also been badly hit by the virus. An emergency has been declared and residents have been banned from leaving the house without good reason.
