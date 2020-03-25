COVID-19 Hospital Under Construction Outside Moscow as Seen From Above

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, governments have been taking emergency measures to stop the spread of the deadly infection. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of confirmed cases globally has exceeded 375,000, with over 16,000 deaths.

A special hospital for patients with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis is being constructed in Golokhvastovo outside Moscow.

This video shows the intensity of the construction at the scene, with hundreds of workers and equipment involved in the process.

As of 25 March, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia stands at 438, with no fatalities, according to the WHO.