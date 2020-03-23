No Excuse to Stay Idle: Sweet Husky Engages in Physical Exercise With the Help of a Toy

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
While everyone is dealing with self-isolation in their own fashion amid the non-abetting coronavirus infection, even pets have had to resort to new distractions to cope with the quarantine regime.
An amusing husky has been filmed doing an improvised weight-lifting exercise - only instead of heavy gym gear, the sweet pup used a stuffed toy. After a short while, the doggo got tired of the workout, apparently thinking about what other activity it should engage in. At least the good boy still managed to keep up good spirits and stay indoors - so we could follow its example.
Our canine friends are just like big children - they love to run, jump and play all day long, and when the night comes, they are tired and sleepy. But they also need a good bedtime story from you so they can have sweet dreams afterwards. Luckily, some kids learn to read for themselves - and, apparently, some doggos as well!
The animal kingdom is harsh, so living creatures may be very cruel to each other due to the constant fight for survival. Some of them, however, are kind and all they want is to pull a little prank on those who are too naive.
The beginning of this year was really difficult, with numerous crises coming one after another, but some people are not worrying one bit. Why? Well, they get their confidence and easy-going attitude from the most joyful and energetic creatures in the world - from our canine friends.
