11:31 GMT23 March 2020
    Husky and toy

    No Excuse to Stay Idle: Sweet Husky Engages in Physical Exercise With the Help of a Toy

    While everyone is dealing with self-isolation in their own fashion amid the non-abetting coronavirus infection, even pets have had to resort to new distractions to cope with the quarantine regime.

    An amusing husky has been filmed doing an improvised weight-lifting exercise - only instead of heavy gym gear, the sweet pup used a stuffed toy. After a short while, the doggo got tired of the workout, apparently thinking about what other activity it should engage in. At least the good boy still managed to keep up good spirits and stay indoors - so we could follow its example.

    funny, husky
    Votre message a été envoyé!
