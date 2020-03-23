Perfect Reader: Sweet Golden Retriever Reads Book in Bed

This adorable golden retriever might have been goofy and easy-going during the day, but now it is deadly serious, as it tries to read a big book - and not chew on it. It is not very easy for a pooch to understand what is written inside, so the dog is tired and decides to go to sleep. Well, one way or another, the goal has been achieved!
Good Evening from the Golden Retriever Channel. This good boi knows how to wind down at nite time. Reading....— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) March 22, 2020
Snoozles💤😴💤
(agoldennamedkevin IG) pic.twitter.com/20FWkEuSJC
All comments
Show new comments (0)