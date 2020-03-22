Do You Trust Me? Cat and Dog Sleep in Very Strange Pose

Despite the commonly known fact that cats and dogs are natural enemies and always fight, they are sometimes able to live harmoniously under the same roof.

A cat and a dog have been captured on video casually sleeping in the back seat of a car. According to the author of the video, it was a long car drive and the pets were hungry, but sleepy. The dog was sleeping with the cat's head in its mouth, although both of the animals seem to have been very calm about their strange sleeping position.

Social media users have said that it's an unusual sign of trust, wondering how the animals could sleep like that.