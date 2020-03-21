Another One Bites the Pup: Little Huskies Greet New Pal With Their Teeth

These husky puppies are adorable, but their teeth are a bit itchy - so they use them on everyone, including their new friend. The poor little retriever looks like it got used to the bites, as the huskies mean no harm - they just want to understand what is going on and if it's possible to become friends with their new acquaintance. Well, it is possible - just stop biting for a minute!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Why are husky puppies so naughty 😂 🅵🅾🅻🅻🅾🆆 🔆@destinationanimals 🔆 . Dm credit for pls . . . . . . . #husky #siberianhusky #huskylove #huskiesofinstagram #huskygram #huskies #huskypuppy #huskylife #huskyphotography #allthingshusky #huskypics #huskynation #instahusky #huskiesreq #huskylovers #siberian #itsahuskything #features4huskies #snowdog #huskysiberiano #thehuskylove_feature #huskyofinstagram #huskigram_ #huskiesofig #my_husky #huskylovingclub #huskydog #huskymix #siberianhuskies
All comments
Show new comments (0)