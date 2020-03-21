Big Little Friend: Flemish Giant Rabbit Loves to Cuddle and Relax With Its Human Pal

This Flemish giant is very big for a rabbit, but it is still a sweet baby bunny, so it wants to cuddle and hug its owner, getting as many kisses as possible. Just look at this adorable fluffball! Maybe it won't fit in your hand like other cute wabbits, but does that really matter?
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What do we do tonight? Oh, chilling. Great idea hooman, I can do that! But ehm .. can that also happen without that many kisses? No hard feelings though🙄 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bunnyhouse #bunny #bunnymom #bunnylover #bunnyoftheday #petoftheday #cutepet #flemishgiant #giantbunny #vlaamsereus #konijn #rabbit #rabbitoftheday #bunnies #petsofinstagram #pets #giantrabbits #giantrabbitsofinstagram #momentoftheday #love #cutiesofinstagram #kaninchen #morning #petlover #cheatmeal #petoftheday #bigbun #dog #cutebunnies
All comments
Show new comments (0)