High-Tech Doggo: Sweet Golden Retriever Carrying Its Favourite Phone

This adorable golden retriever is holding a phone, but why exactly? Maybe the doggo just wants to play, but can't use the touchscreen? Or is it because the pooch decided to take a selfie? Or is it jealous because all its human friends only play with the device but neglect the poor dog?
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hi. Who wants to FaceTime? 🥺 . . . . . . . . . . . #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #dogs #goldensofinsta #doggos #doggosdoingthings #woofwoof #weeklyfluff #shotoniphone #iphones #facetime #pupflix #barked #thedodo #goldenhour #retrieversgram #retrieverpuppies #dogmemes #puppiesofinsta #golden_feature #gloriousgoldens
All comments
Show new comments (0)