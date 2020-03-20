Snug as a Bug: Newborn Calf Gets Cuddled by Kitten

When babies come into this world, they need to be held. The same goes for the newborns of the animal kingdom as well, as a babe demonstrated earlier this week in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures a sweet, little, orange kitten snuggling up in the chest of a day-old calf.

In a statement given to the video licensor, the owner said that upon walking out to check on the animals, they saw their “ginger kitten was cuddling and sleeping with our day old black and white calf,” and that while filming, they “caught the calf adjusting herself to snuggle that cat in more."

What a heartwarming duo. Clearly, love transcends species!