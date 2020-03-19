Drive Fast! South African Rhino Chases After Safari Group

Everyone has bad days, and animals are no different, as one rhinoceros wanting to be left alone demonstrated earlier this week at South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures the muscular beast slowly approaching a Safari group riding in a vehicle on a dirt trail. After a brief pause, the rhino begins charging at the tourists. Without hesitation, the crew is quick to drive off as the behemoth chases them.

The travelers told the video licensor that the rhino “kept on chasing, increasing its speed whilst the car was reversing and it got tired then deviated its way into the bush."

Now that’s a close call!