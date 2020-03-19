Big Dog Has Big Joy: Neapolitan Mastiff Enjoys Time With Its Owner

Which dogs are better? Small or big? Every dog owner has their own reasons to buy one dog breed or another.

If you have ever seen a Neapolitan mastiff you know how huge this dog is. Now imagine there is a family in California which owns six Neapolitan mastiffs!

One of the numerous videos this family uploads to their Instagram account shows the moment when the owner releases one of the dogs from their enclosure. The mastiff looks so happy about being out and seeing its owner that it starts jumping as if inviting the man to play.