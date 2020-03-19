That's My Food! Cat Tries to Wrest Lizard Out of Alligator's Mouth

When it comes to hunting for food, an animal certainly won’t tolerate rivalry. The rest depends on their physical ability to win a fight.

A video was uploaded to Instagram recently, showing a rare scene of a cat and a small alligator fighting over food, which appears to be a small lizard.

Do cats eat lizards, you may ask. It does not really matter since it is a question of hunting instinct. Look how persistent they both are!

Unfortunately, the video ends before we see who wins and so we can only guess who came out on top.