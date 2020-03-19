Social Distancing: Golden Retriever Stares Outdoors

While practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, most of us are choosing to stay at home. This has impacted our canine pals, as they, in turn, are spending less time outside.

Recently, Leo, a charming golden retriever residing in Berkley, Michigan, decided to pass the time at home by staring out his living room window. Footage posted by Viral Hog on YouTube captures the cutie with his paws up on the windowsill. The melancholy pup looks on longingly, likely missing his regular amount of playtime outside.

His owner told the video licensor, "This is Leo, my almost 2-year-old golden retriever. He loves laying down and looking through the window every single day."