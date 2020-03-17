Feed Us! Group of Golden Retrievers Eagerly Anticipate Dinner

Everybody looks forward to dinner time, especially after a long day. This week, a quadruplet gang of adorable golden retrievers was not amused when being made to wait for their meal.

Footage shared on Instagram captures the owner of a group of golden retrievers holding a bowl of dog food. Although he seems to be attempting to hype up the four retriever siblings sitting side by side in the middle of the kitchen, the cute canines show no amusement whatsoever when the bowl is being moved slowly in front of them.

In fact, the puppers seem to be quite unimpressed. Such a tease, someone get those sweet doggos a snack!