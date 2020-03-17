Ghost City: Spanish Capital Madrid Almost Deserted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Madrid is a modern, bustling European capital known for its vivid nightlife. However, things have drastically changed since the outbreak of new coronavirus that prompted the authorities to put the city on lockdown, almost emptying its once busy streets.

Aerial footage shared on Twitter captured the Spanish capital Madrid during the lockdown announced by the authorities in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

The city looks desolate as its squares and streets are almost completely deserted while the traffic on the roads is scarce.

Last week, Madrid declared a 15-day state of emergency due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) that left 11,409 infected and 509 dead in Spain, according to worldometers.info.