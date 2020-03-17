A Zen Lesson From Golden Retrievers In Wake of Covid-19 Pandemic

We all need hope and reassurance in hard times. With the new coronavirus pandemic spiralling now, moments of calm and joy are needed perhaps even more than facemasks and hand sanitizers.

A video has been shared on Instagram recently showing two golden retrievers, Bob and Marley, sending their best wishes to all people across the globe.

"Keep calm and love goldens" and "Keep calm and hold me" - this is what they have written on their neckerchiefs. One of them also has a yellow parrot sitting on its head. And although the dogs look serious and even sad, the image can't but cause us to smile.