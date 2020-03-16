Party Animals: Tired Dogs Pass Out in Front of Grocery Store

Ever had such a crazy night out that you barely made it home? Well, it seems that a couple of canines did just that when they stopped short of making it to the store for some munchies after being out all day.

Footage shared by Viral Hog on YouTube earlier this week captures two tired doggos in Samut Songkhram, Thailand, passed out right in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store as shoppers walk on by.

In a statement given to the video licensor, a passerby stated that "these dogs fell asleep and blocked the 7-11 door without a care in the world."

Now that is a way to relax!