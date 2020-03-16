Gimme Snacks! Curious Golden Retriever Jumps With Joy to Get Something From Kitchen Table

This adorable golden retriever is very curious about the kitchen table, so it jumps up and down in anticipation. The doggo wants to know what’s going on and even get a snack, if possible. But if the owner isn’t willing to share, then the pup will have to hop even higher in order to get those tasty meals without any assistance!
What's my human got cooking? I can get exercise and find out.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) March 14, 2020
Boing...boing
(Jen Kotera & GloriousGoldens IG) pic.twitter.com/VQczObSz3j
