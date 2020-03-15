King of the Hill: Jeep Effortlessly Conquers Steep Rock

This jeep driver seems to have taken the notion of an "off-road vehicle" too literally proving that for his car there is no obstacle big enough that it cannot overcome.

A video of a jeep "climbing" onto a rock in mountainous terrain has emerged online leaving users amazed by its capacity to mount even a cliff as steep as this one.

Others, however, pondered how the "spiderjeep" is going to get down from the rock.

Some commentators, on the other hand, were only worried about one thing - a towel that fell from the car, while it was conquering the rock.

​