What the Heck Happened? Twitter Divided Over Gory Underwater Chase

Twitter users have found themselves scratching their heads over a rather disturbing video that emerged on the platform in which a big shark-like fish is filmed being chased by a marine creature that cannot be clearly identified. Just as the fish hits the shore, it starts gushing enormous amounts of red liquid that appears to be blood, causing distress among the commenters, who believe that the fish is badly hurt. However, things are not quite that simple, as many in the comment sections pointed out that the fish is actually not a fish at all, but a pygmy sperm whale that can spurt brown-red ink to ward off predators – which they believe is exactly what happened in the footage.
