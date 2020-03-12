My Spot! Cat Loves its Hammock

You know that feeling after working all day, when you just can’t wait to jump into bed? A certain kitty seems to be the embodiment of this commonly shared urge.

Last week, a spirited feline residing in Binh Duong, Vietnam, was captured on film demonstrating just how much it loves its cot.

Footage shared on YouTube by Viral Hog captures a brown-spotted, white cat racing full speed at a green hammock. The enthusiastic kitty jumps in, joyously swings back and forth and hangs loose.

Looks like this cat knows how to live life to the fullest!