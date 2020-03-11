This Toy’s the Best! Cat Plays With German Shepherd

Playtime and socializing with friends are paramount, and animals enjoy them as much as humans. Recently, a cat demonstrated just how much it enjoys leisure time with its companion of the canine variety.

Footage shared on Instagram captures a white kitty laying beside a German shepherd while playfully messing around with its ear. Once the shepherd raises its head, it almost appears as if the mischievous feline is playfully hitting a punching bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meowinner 🥇 (@meowinner) on Feb 26, 2020 at 6:01am PST

When the cat proceeds to gleefully roll around the floor and paw at its doggo friend, the benign pup reciprocates and plays along.

Such precious pals!