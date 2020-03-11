Unimaginably Displeased Cat

A cat needs independence and freedom. So that cohabitation is not overshadowed by scandals and hassle, a cat's owner needs to find a common language with his pet. Both sides need to understand each other on that score - and be very clear what's permissible and what's not.

A person’s attitude to a cat can be based only on patience and upbringing, and this is impossible without knowledge of the feline language, which is a system of signs a cat uses to get its message across.

But even then, there are times when a cat may not like something or something may annoy it. And that seems to be the case here.