Planning a Photobomb: Golden Retriever Behaves Strangely As His Owner Poses for Pictures

Tired of playing the everyday hide-and-seek with your dog? Add some suspense to your daily routine.

This video shows Henry the golden retriever, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and boasts over 120,000 followers on Instagram.

While his owner, Jessica, appears to be posing for pictures, Henry appears to be lurking in the grass behind her, silently watching his beloved hooman. Why? We can't say for sure, and Jessica did not provide an explanation in the post.

Considering the end of the clip, however, when the dog suddenly rushes his owner and causes her laugh, this is just one of the many games the two enjoy playing together.