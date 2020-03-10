More Belly Rubs, Please! Golden Retriever Pup Cuddled Like a Baby

Everyone needs love and affection, especially children and pets. Recently, a sweet doggo enjoyed lots of care and devotion from her human.

Footage shared on Instagram captures an adorable golden retriever pup being held in the arms of a woman, just like a baby would be. The cute furball seems to be without a care in the world as she enjoys tender tummy rubs from her owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arrowwood Golden Retrievers (@arrowwoodretrievers) on Feb 29, 2020 at 4:14am PST

The precious 10-week-old puppy is so visibly happy and relaxed that it seems she may drift off to sleep at any moment.

May the belly rubs never end!