Your Food is Tastier: Shy Husky Patiently Waits for Treats

Food often tastes better off somebody else's plate. It's quite a phenomenon, isn't it?

A video has been uploaded to Instagram recently, showing Manson the Husky waiting for his owner to give him some treats.

The dog already has a bowl full of chicken nuggets behind him but the owner has her nuggets that are different, and this difference means a lot to Manson because those nuggets are with bones!

The husky looks so obedient that the owner probably could hardly avoid giving at least a tiny piece of her nuggets to Manson.